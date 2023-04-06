CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Pizza lovers can now enjoy a slice, while helping local law enforcement. During the month of April, Little Caesers is celebrating the ‘Pizza Pizza Paws Campaign,’ a fundraiser benefitting police K-9’s and their handlers, who often find themselves supporting their partner with money from their own pocket.

We spoke with Sabrina Donahue-Moore with Little Caeser's and Sgt. John Ratliff with the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office and his beloved K9 Bailee, to discuss the importance of fundraisers like this and.