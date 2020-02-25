LIVE: Candidates answer tough questions in Democratic presidential primary debate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (CBS) – CBS EVENING NEWS Anchor and Managing Editor Norah O’Donnell and CBS THIS MORNING Co-Host Gayle King moderate the CBS News Democratic presidential primary debate Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 8:00 PM, ET, at the Charleston Gaillard Center in Charleston, S.C. Joining O’Donnell and King in the questioning will be FACE THE NATION Moderator and CBS News Senior Foreign Affairs Correspondent Margaret Brennan, Chief Washington Correspondent Major Garrett, and 60 MINUTES Correspondent Bill Whitaker.
