LIVE: Candidates answer tough questions in Democratic presidential primary debate

FILE – In this Feb. 19, 2020, file photo, from left, Democratic presidential candidates, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., former Vice President Joe Biden, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., participate in a Democratic presidential primary debate Wednesday, in Las Vegas, hosted by NBC News and MSNBC. The Democratic presidential contest has moved to immigrant-heavy Nevada, but the issues of immigration are seldom getting a thorough airing on the campaign trail. Candidates usually throw in a quick condemnation of President Donald Trump’s hard-line policies but have shied away from outlining their own immigration positions. Immigration groups say that points to a potential vulnerability for whoever is the Democratic nominee later this year. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (CBS) – CBS EVENING NEWS Anchor and Managing Editor Norah O’Donnell and CBS THIS MORNING Co-Host Gayle King moderate the CBS News Democratic presidential primary debate Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 8:00 PM, ET, at the Charleston Gaillard Center in Charleston, S.C. Joining O’Donnell and King in the questioning will be FACE THE NATION Moderator and CBS News Senior Foreign Affairs Correspondent Margaret Brennan, Chief Washington Correspondent Major Garrett, and 60 MINUTES Correspondent Bill Whitaker.

