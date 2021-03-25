Live indoor music back in the Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Bars and music venues are excited to be bad rocking it out in person. So excited, that one venue in Charleston had multiple artists line up to perform just one minute after midnight.

“We were like ya know let’s do an open mic at midnight and try to get some musicians out,” said Chris Chaber, the owner of Empty Glass in Charleston.

Within 45 minutes, six musicians showed up to take the stage with a line out the door. With no music for the past year, that line meant the world to the owner.

“The empty glass is known for live music seven nights a week. And not having live music…it was really tough,” said Chaber.

Other bars like Black Sheep in Huntington are ready to open up their stage too, to help out local artists who have also struggled during the pandemic.

“It felt really good to start reaching out to people and talking to everyone again and getting pumped together again because it is such a communal thing,” said Jeffrey Cooper, the Band Ambassador at Black Sheep in Huntington.

And to bring back social events, especially in a college town.

“One of my favorite things to see is one table of an older crowd and another table from Marshall,” said Cooper.

But there still are restrictions. A government-mandated mask requirement is still in effect in West Virginia. So some covid restrictions will apply.

During these performances, customers must be seated at all times. Plexy glass barriers placed around the stage encourage social distancing and keeps the musicians and customers safe.

“It takes the whole town to really get everything going and everyone together,” said Cooper.