Live On The Levee returns with a vengeance

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Downtown Charleston came alive Friday with two outdoor concerts: one in Appalachian Park, the other a missed usual at Haddad Riverfront Park.

On Friday, Chris McCallister was happy to be playing the music of Lynyrd Skynyrd in his hometown of Charleston.

“There’s nothing more American than Lynyrd Skynyrd,” he said.

He lives in Huntington now and travels around the East Coast playing with Second Helping: The American Lynyrd Skynyrd Show.

But as the opening act for the Live on the Levee concert series, he says the crowd on Friday was “humbling.”

“We were told to expect a few thousand people but we were told back there they were estimating there was eight to 10 thousand so it’s like, that’s awesome,” he said.

In Appalachian Power Park it was also a packed house as people flocked to see Wiz Khalifa and Bone Thugs and Harmony.

Security was expecting about 4,000 people and the concert was completely sold out.

“I’ve been coming here my whole life watching the West Virginia Power game and this is just awesome to see him show up here and just take time to show up at Charleston, West Virginia,” said Cory Statts.

“I’m here to see Bone Thugs and Harmony, I can’t wait,” said Alisa Holyfield.

As the summer goes on, there is no question that music is back in Charleston.

The Live on the Levee concert series at Haddad Riverfront Park continues every Friday until October 1st.

