Local artist adding color to downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON WV (WOWK) – Local artist Melissa Doty has been selected to help add a little extra color to downtown.

This is her artist concept of the mural which will help celebrate diversity in the Capital city. The mural will be located on the block wall adjacent to the Quarrier St side of Black Sheep Burritos and Brews.

Charleston LGBTQ working group, Office of Public Art, Black Sheep Burritos and Brews and an anonymous donor helped make it possible.

“We extend our thanks to our generous funders, who wish to remain anonymous, for providing the resources for this mural, and to the Charleston Urban Renewal Authority, which owns the building where the mural will be placed. It is our hope that this mural adds to our vibrant downtown while reinforcing a message of love over hate, and we hope that it reminds our siblings in the LGBTQ+ community that they have a home here in Charleston.” Billy Wolfe, Chair, LGBTQ Working Group

The mural is tentatively scheduled to be completed this month. June of course is Pride Month.

