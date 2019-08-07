Local business caters to those with Alzheimer’s

Stephanie Taylor has family members who’ve suffered from Alzheimer’s so she understands the importance of community support.

“Get into the world of where the dementia or alzheimer’s person is,” Taylor said.

Getting into that world was exactly the idea behind “Dementia Friendly Restaurant Day” at Jim’s Spaghetti and Steakhouse in Downtown Huntington.

Nikki Miller works for the Alzheimer’s Association as well as Dementia Friendly Huntington. She explains Jim’s restaurant has been the only restaurant to join the movement so far.

“Customers want to feel cared for and they want know that they can bring their families out and feel inclusive to everyone no matter what your age is,” Miller said.

For those who suffer from Alzheimer’s, leaving the house can be a big deal, especially for their caregivers, who often need a little more patience from the community. That’s why servers at Jim’s restaurant received special training on how to handle certain situations.

“The caregiver may need to run to the restroom so it may require that server to sit down for a moment,” Miller said.

There are more than 40,000 people in the Tri-state area who suffer from Alzheimer’s Disease and having something as simple as a restaurant catering to those people for a day provides a sense of normalcy and inclusivity.

“It’s providing a service to the families so that they are able to get out and still enjoy regular activities that aren’t always easy once a family member starts withdrawing or digressing,” Taylor said. “They’re creating opportunities to let these family members come out and enjoy family time together in a normal setting.”

Taylor adds there’s something everyone can all do to help.

“Adjust to where their mind is, just let them go there and enjoy it with them,” Taylor said.

A different way of doing things while creating new and meaningful memories.

For more information on Dementia Friendly Huntington click here and for more information on the Alzheimer’s Association click here.