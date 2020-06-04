Local canine celebrity helping to raise money for new kennels at Roane County shelter

SPENCER, WV (WOWK) — Tucker is a canine celebrity in Roane County, who spends his time visiting schools, senior centers and going to other public events. He is dedicating his birthday to helping other animals who are less fortunate.

Tucker has developed quite the fan club in the community. His owner is the Animal Control Officer for Roane County. Together they attend dozens of events.

“He just hangs out in the community and does a little bit of everything to bring some joy to people,” said his owner Tanya Hicks.

Tucker is turning 11 years old at the end of June.

The duo is spending the month working to raise funds to cover the cost of new, safe, sturdy kennels so dogs who are waiting to be adopted can play outside during the day.

“They are really damaged and rusting out and Tucker just wants his fur friends to have a safe place to stay while they are here at the shelter until they get on with their forever homes,” Hicks said.

The current outdoor kennels have been there for almost 20 years. So far, they’ve raised enough money to purchase two new kennels. They hope to buy 18 kennels in total. They’ve set a goal to raise $8,000.

If you want to get involved and help Tucker meet his goal visit the Roane County Humane Society’s Facebook page.

You can also donate by mail to donations to Roane County Humane Society at 2550 Parkersburg Road, Spencer WV, 25276. They are asking that donors put a note with their donation saying it is to help with Tucker’s birthday fundraiser to purchase the new kennels.

