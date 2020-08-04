Local church set to hold blood drive Tuesday

IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted every part of life, including the number of people donating blood.

It’s the reason why the Be Hope Church in Ironton wants to help by making it easier for folks to donate blood.

The blood drive is happening on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 9 am until 2 pm at the historic Ro-Na Theatre in downtown Ironton. It’s all part of Be Hope’s “Hope Week,” a week the church takes to try to meet their community’s needs as best they can, especially amid a global pandemic.

Pastor Robby Brown says the easiest way to sign up to give blood is online. While some appointment slots have already been filled, there are still plenty of afternoon slots available and a few morning slots available at this time.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, only two donors will be able to be seen at a time, social distancing measures will be in place, and everyone will need to wear a face covering.

