Local Division II Football Roundup: UC opens season with shutout win over Glenville, WV State falls for first time this season

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – UC Football opened the 2021 season with an impressive 45-0 shutout win over Glenville State to start 1-0.

The Golden Eagles will look to keep up their winning ways next weekend as they host UNC Pembroke.

WV State and UNC Pembroke looked like they were in for a shootout all game long. However, the game would not get closer after the teams were locked at 14-14 in the first half.

WV state would suffer it’s first loss of the year, falling 48-21 to the Braves.

