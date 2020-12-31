Local health department scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

KANAWHA COUNTY (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says they plan to receive approximately 500 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Saturday, Jan. 2 to administer to those 80-years-old and above.

The KCHD is planning a tentative vaccine clinic Saturday depending on the availability of the vaccine. Health officials say those who wish to be vaccinated must schedule an appointment to prevent overcrowding. To make an appointment, residents can call the KCHD at (304) 348-8080. T

While they will still be answering the phone to schedule appointments, the KCHD will be closed for clinical services Friday, Jan. 1.