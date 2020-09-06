Local High School Football games moved to labor day now canceled

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Earlier this week we told you there high school football games will take place on Monday due to Kananah County being in the orange on the state’s COVID-19 map. These games were set to play only if the county changed colors it has not, and Kananah is still in orange.

This means the Capital – South Charleston matchup is off along with the St. Albans nitro game, and the Winfield, Herbert Hoover contest. All three games will not happen on Monday, no word yet if the teams plan to reschedule them.

