Local law firm offers free legal counseling for those financially affected by COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – These last few months have been trying for many families in our region, leaving them unemployed, unable to pay their bills and make ends meet.

But one local law firm in Charleston is making it their mission to give back to the community and help those in a tough financial bind.

Cary Law Office PLLC is offering free legal advice to help families overcome the financial burdens the Coronavirus has put them in.

Cary Law Office Attorney, Michael Cary said, “what I can do is potentially is get your debt erased, get your tradeline cleared up and probably even get you some money in your pocket. I would love to be able to talk to anyone who’s receiving debt collection letters or phone calls during this trying time and see what I can do to help them.”

By providing free legal debt relief guidance, Cary hopes this eases the financial burden on people in the Mountain State at no cost to them.

To seek your own financial help, call (304) 804-6369.