Local leaders react to President Biden’s decision to end war in Afghanistan

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – After nearly 20 years, 2,500 remaining U.S. troops will be on their way home after President Biden announced his decision to end the war in Afghanistan.

President Biden announced Wednesday he’s ending America’s longest war, saying the conflict in Afghanistan no longer aligns with American priorities. But now, the focus many people have is how to care for these veterans when they do return.

“Regardless of the politics or whatever the politicians decide to do, we’re here to make sure you’re taken care of when they do come home and to make sure that we do them and their families right,” James McCormick, National Senior Vice Commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart said.

In a statement, Sen. Joe Manchin said, “As we move forward, we need to do everything possible to recoup American assets and resources from the region.”

We also reached out to people on our Facebook page asking the question, “What do you think the government needs to do to provide support for the influx of troops that will be coming home from Afghanistan?” People commented saying “Take their mental health seriously,” and “Counseling. All of them need to go to counseling.”

Sen. Shelly Moore Capito spoke on some of the lessons she thinks can be learned from the war in a press conference Thursday.

“You have the Taliban there, did have some ISIS cells, you have al Qaeda and so I think a lot of what we try to do rebuilding their infrastructure and things of that nature probably were very costly ventures for us, put our military in reconstruction mode rather than a defense position and I think that in that way there was a lot of disagreement in which direction to go,” Sen. Capito said.

Biden said he would withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan before September 11, the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon that launched the war in the first place.