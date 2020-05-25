Local liver transplant survivor is welcomed home by community

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) – A follow up to a story you first saw on 13 News, one Kanawha County man who conquered his life-long battle with liver disease.

On April 26th, 62-year-old Jimmy Staats underwent a liver transplant surgery in Pittsburgh, and on Saturday, May 23rd, was rele3ased from the hospital to continue his recovery at home.

Family, friends and community members held a small drive-by parade to show support and wish him luck before the surgery, and one month later held another parade to welcome him home.

