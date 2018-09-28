1 Dead After Car Goes Into Creek
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person is dead after a car went into a creek underneath a bridge along I-79, according to Kanawha County deputies.
Kanawha County Emergency Management, West Virginia State Police, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, and several fire departments are on scene.
The accident happened at around 4:15 PM on Friday, September 28th, 2018 near the Frame Road/Elkview exit on I-79.
Little Sandy Road is closed in both directions at this time.
A bystander says the car fell from the interstate bridge, landing in the creek below.
We have a crew at the scene, and we will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
