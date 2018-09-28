Local News

1 Dead After Car Goes Into Creek

By:

Posted: Sep 28, 2018 04:46 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 28, 2018 04:55 PM EDT

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person is dead after a car went into a creek underneath a bridge along I-79, according to Kanawha County deputies.

Kanawha County Emergency Management, West Virginia State Police, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, and several fire departments are on scene. 

The accident happened at around 4:15 PM on Friday, September 28th, 2018 near the Frame Road/Elkview exit on I-79.

Little Sandy Road is closed in both directions at this time.

A bystander says the car fell from the interstate bridge, landing in the creek below. 

We have a crew at the scene, and we will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Local Sports

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local