1 dead after shooting in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — A man is dead and detectives with the Huntington Police Department are following up on leads.
Dispatchers received a "shots fired" call at 1:19 a.m., Tuesday, May 28th, 2019, in the area of Artisan Avenue and 18th Street, according to Chief Hank Dial. Dial added at the same time a Detroit-man by the name of Antonio Pierre George, 28, arrived at Cabell Huntington Hospital by two people who brought him there.
Dial stated George was unresponsive and later died of gunshot wounds.
More Stories
Local Sports
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- University of Charleston football player drafted to Atlanta Falcons
- WVSU Softball Ranks #1 in Atlantic Region for the First Time
- Stormtracker 13 Forecast Update - Wednesday
- Marshall Baseball & Softball Defeated by Non-Conference Opponents
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.