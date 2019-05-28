1 dead after shooting in Huntington

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — A man is dead and detectives with the Huntington Police Department are following up on leads.

Dispatchers received a "shots fired" call at 1:19 a.m., Tuesday, May 28th, 2019, in the area of Artisan Avenue and 18th Street, according to Chief Hank Dial. Dial added at the same time a Detroit-man by the name of Antonio Pierre George, 28, arrived at Cabell Huntington Hospital by two people who brought him there.

Dial stated George was unresponsive and later died of gunshot wounds.