CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - At 2 p.m. on Monday, 17 women, some of them sexual assault survivors, marched into Senator Joe Manchin's office and refused to leave until the Senator agreed to vote no on the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh. The women brought their stories of survival, along with other women's stories to share with the Senator.

The women were originally told they'd be arrested if they didn't leave at 5 p.m. when the office closes, but Manchin's campaign manager ultimately said they decided to let the women stay because it's important to hear their stories.

"Vote with West Virginia Women" says 8 of their members still refused to leave after the discussion and were escorted out of the building around 12 45 AM on Tuesday, October 2nd, 2018 by police.

Earlier in the day, Manchin said the protestors could stay as long as they wanted, but according to his campaign, after midnight they decided to remove the protestors out of respect for their staff.

Manchin's campaign says they did not want anyone arrested and will continue to have conversations about Kavanaugh's confirmation.

It is unclear what charges, if any, the protestors who were escorted out of the building face.

As a "Red State Democrat", Senator Manchin is considered a crucial swing vote in Kavanaugh's confirmation.