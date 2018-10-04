2 Family Members Die in Greenup County Crash

MGN Online

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - Two family members died after a crash between an SUV and tractor-trailer in Greenup County, Kentucky.

The accident happened on U.S. 23 at the Route 8/U.S. Grant Bridge intersection at around 9 PM on Wednesday, October 3rd, 2018.

According to Greenup County Coroner Neil Wright two family members died in the SUV. One juvenile in the SUV survived with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured in the crash.

The names of the family members have not been released.