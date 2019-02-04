40-Year-Old West Virginia Man Meets Biological Mom for 1st Time

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Brian Gully Sr. was born in Hawaii and put up for adoption at birth. His parents provided a life nothing less of short, he said. But, there was always a part of him he felt was missing. After years of searching for that part, finally making a life-changing breakthrough - finding his biological mom.

His adoptive parents, David and Joan, were told they couldn't conceive children, so they decided to adopt. Shortly after adopting Brian, they conceived a set of twins - both boys, and then a third boy to follow.

At the age of five, Brian asked his parents why he looked different compared to his younger brothers. They told him he was adopted, which did not bother him one bit.

However, growing up, he always wondered and questioned where he came from, where his true roots laid. It wasn't until much later he decided to start searching for these answers.

His adoptive father, David was nothing but supportive in helping Brian. He even hired a personal investigator to try and track down his biological family with no success. Upon adoption, documents were permanently sealed, causing the roadblocks.

After many failed attempts, Brian was reluctant to keep trying. David encouraged Brian to try one more avenue - ancestry.com.

The at-home DNA test found a loophole within those sealed documents, connecting Brian to a biological first cousin in Illinois. He reached out. The cousin then putting him in contact with his biological mom, who is a Texan native. Blindly, he texted her.

"It was nerve-racking, wondering if she would message back, or if she wanted me to call he her or not. I kind of felt the waters first before I called her. She said she's been waiting 40 years to hear my voice and I told her I've been waiting 40 years to hear her voice," said Brian.

They made a plan to meet up. David purchasing Brian's airfare to Houston. 13 News caught up with Brian at Yeager Airport. On the outside, he seemed calm and collected. But on the inside, his mind jetting with emotions.

"Nervous, scared, excited," said Brian as he patiently waited at Gate B1.

"Just can't believe I'm 40 years old and I'm going to meet my biological mother," he said.

Flying Delta, a quick connecting flight, Brian finally lands at Hobby Airport. This is the moment.

As soon as their eyes lock, they brace for a hug.

Wiping away tears, Brian's biological mother, Patricia Copeland Weaver said, "I have been waiting 40 years for this. Oh my God. I have my baby back!"

The last memory she has of him was that day, back in 1979 in the hospital.

"I got to hold him one time. They put him on my chest and I told him. 'I love you, please come find me,'" said Weaver.

For personal reasons, she placed Brian up for adoption. Hopeful that he would have a life she couldn't provide at 18 years old.

But after all these years, this Mountaineer and Texan finally have the opprotunity to build on to the relationship they both longed for.