5 Firefighters Arrested for Arson in Cabell County

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Five former Barboursville Volunteer firefighters have been arrested in connection to multiple arson cases in Cabell County.

Brett Ray, Travis Bailey, Ian Hockenberry, Glenn Harman, and Chase Peoples were all arraigned today in Cabell County Court.

West Virginia State Fire Marshal investigators tell 13 News they have been investigating over a 2 year period.

Bailey, Hockenberry, and Ray are being charged with 1st-degree arson and could face two to 20 years. Harman and Peoples are charged with 2nd-degree arson and are facing one to 10 years.

This is an ongoing investigation and State Fire Marshal’s office expects more charges in the near future and possibly more arrests.