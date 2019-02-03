911 Director No Longer Employed, Amid Facebook Controversy

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Director of Fayette County Emergency Management Jamie Bennett is no longer employed according to Larry Harrah, Fayette County's prosecuting attorney.

Harrah could not confirm why Bennett is no longer employed but said it was a personnel matter.

A post has been going around social media where Raleigh County Assistant Director of Emergency Management Mark Wilson said "BE THANKFUL DONALD TRUMP IS BUILDING THE WALL! MINE WOULD LOOK MORE LIKE THIS!". Bennett then commented under the post writing, "What like your office wall" and Wilson responded "shhh".

Raleigh County Emergency Services Director, John Zilinski, released the following statement:

"Any posts made to any form of Social Media by any employee, relative of an employee, or friend of an employee that works at Raleigh County Emergency Services are not in any way or means the views of the agency. Raleigh County Emergency Services Authority has a mission to protect the life and property of the residents of our county and its visitors. We are an agency to promote peace and well-being for all people regardless of Race, Religion, Sex, Age, Handicap, Political or Religious beliefs or National Origin."

13 News reached out to Raleigh County Emergency Management about the status of Wilson's employment, but they declined to comment at this time.