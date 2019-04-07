A Nicholas County man faces charges following Saturday morning burglary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) - A Nicholas Couny man is facing multiple charges following a Fayette County home invasion that happened early Saturday morning, April 6th, 2019.

Law enforcement arrived on scene to find the homeowner holding John David Backus of Mt. Nebo at gun point. It was reported that Backus forced entry into the home and the occupants escaped through a bedroom window and sought help from neighbors.

During arrest, Backus bit one office and punched another. He is now charged with Nightime Burglary, Battery on a Police Officer, Destruction of Property and Possession of Narcotics.

Backus now awaits arraignment.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Department was assisted by Smithers Police and the Nicholas County Sheriff's Department.