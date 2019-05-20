Abandoned church catches fire in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) - An abandoned church caught fire in Jefferson, West Virginia in the morning on Monday, May 20th, 2019. According to the firefighters on scene, the building is fully engulfed.

The church is on the corner of Oliver Street and Maccorkle Avenue in Saint Albans. The fire was initially reported at around 11:00 AM. No injuries have been reported at this time.

The West Side Volunteer Fire Department, the Institute Fire Department, and the Lakewood Fire Department are all on scene working to put out this structure fire.

WOWK 13 News Reporter Haley Kosik is also on scene. This is a developing story and we will continue to update on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.