After years of caring for a cemetery one couple is asking the community for help

POCA, WV (WOWK)- The Lilly Cemetery in Poca has become a labor of love for the Parkins family but in the past few years it has become too much to handle. Now, they are asking for the communities help in caring for the graves.

The Parkins say many of the people buried in Lilly Cemetery don't have family members who come by.

"You look at the dates on those up there, most of them with families are, the older ones are the only ones around ," said Hotch Parkins.

That's the case for Russ Shannon who took over their family plot at Lilly once his parents were too old to do so.

"You're honoring your ancestry, i'm honoring my grandparents when I'm doing that. They always took care of me when I was little, it's my turn," said Shannon.

On Memorial Day Shannon brought four generations of his family to help clear their plot but they also helped clear other graves who don't have generations to come do it for them.

"There's stones from way back in1850s I think is what you all found out," said Dale Parkins to her husband Hotch. "Oh yeah there's civil war veterans out there," said Hotch.

The Parkins have had a couple members of the community reach out to help them with the cemetery. They say one man has volunteered to fund the care of the cemetery and they plan to meet with him this week.