Applications open for Marshall University housing complex

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - Marshall University is taking applications for a new graduate student housing complex.

The 200-unit apartments on the Fairfield Campus of the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in Huntington will open in August.

The university says in a news release that the studio and two-bedroom apartments can accommodate graduate, pharmacy and medical students, along with resident physicians, faculty and staff. It's located adjacent to the health sciences campus.

Marshall also is constructing a new school of pharmacy that includes research, instructional, communal and administrative areas.

