Ashland Police say missing 13-year-old found safe

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A photo of Keith A. Wilson III, also known as Trey, provided by the Ashland Police Department.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A photo of Keith A. Wilson III, also known as Trey, provided by the Ashland Police Department.

ASHLAND, Ky. (WOWK) -

UPDATE (5/20/19 1 PM):

The Ashland Police Department say that Trey has been located and safely returned home.

ORIGINAL:

The Ashland Police Department is asking for the public assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old boy. Keith A. Wilson III, also known as Trey, has been missing since Saturday, May 18th, 2019, and was last seen in the 3100 block of Mason Street.

Trey is 13 years of age, 5' tall, weighs 100 lbs, has light skin, and has brownish blonde hair. He was last seen wearing black sweat pants, a red t-shirt, a brown hat with a diamond logo on it, and riding a bicycle.

If you have seen Trey or have any information on where he might be please contact the Ashland Police Department. They can be reached by calling Boyd County Dispatch at 911 or by emailing themat silentwitness@ashlandkypd.com.

