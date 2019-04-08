Athens County teen accused of raping 6 juveniles

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) -- An 18-year-old Athens man is accused of raping six juveniles, according to an indictment released Monday.

Brandon Thomas Humphrey, 18, of Nelsonville, was indicted Monday on five counts of rape and three counts of gross sexual imposition. Humphrey was originally charged with the crimes in juvenile court, but with today's indictment, will be tried as an adult.

Humphrey was previously indicted for rape, sexual battery and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

"These cases involve a combined six (6) juvenile victims. The State intends to request a joinder of the cases,” said prosecutor Keller J. Blackburn.

Humphrey is currently scheduled to appear before Judge George P. McCarthy on April 17, 2019, for arraignment. He is being held at the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail.