Barboursville, Kenova holding municipal elections

CABELL COUNTY and WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) -- Municipal elections are being held in Barboursville and Kenova through 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Both municipalities will be electing a mayor and city council members.

In Barboursville, incumbent Mayor Chris Tatum is running unopposed.

Also running unopposed in Barboursville is Paula Surgeon Seay. Seay is running for recorder.

The race for mayor in Kenova will be battled between Tim Bias and Jim Spry.

Bias is the son of current Kenova Mayor Don Bias.

Voters in both Barboursville and Kenova are asked to vote for no more than 5 people in the races for city council.

Running for City Council in Barboursville are the following:

Charles “Charlie” Pennington

Jerry Johnson

Donnie Plybon

Necia Thompson Freeman

Philip Kincaid

Ann Stackpole Reed

Larry Brumfield

Okey Bates

Jimmy Beckett

Patrick Wagoner.

Running for City Council in Kenova are the following: