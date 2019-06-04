Barboursville, Kenova holding municipal elections
CABELL COUNTY and WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) -- Municipal elections are being held in Barboursville and Kenova through 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Both municipalities will be electing a mayor and city council members.
In Barboursville, incumbent Mayor Chris Tatum is running unopposed.
Also running unopposed in Barboursville is Paula Surgeon Seay. Seay is running for recorder.
The race for mayor in Kenova will be battled between Tim Bias and Jim Spry.
Bias is the son of current Kenova Mayor Don Bias.
Voters in both Barboursville and Kenova are asked to vote for no more than 5 people in the races for city council.
Running for City Council in Barboursville are the following:
- Charles “Charlie” Pennington
- Jerry Johnson
- Donnie Plybon
- Necia Thompson Freeman
- Philip Kincaid
- Ann Stackpole Reed
- Larry Brumfield
- Okey Bates
- Jimmy Beckett
- Patrick Wagoner.
Running for City Council in Kenova are the following:
- Ronald Keyser
- Terry Parsons
- David Scites
- Carl (Tom) Knopp
- Albert (Lee) Jordan
- Linda Myles-Cole
- Joseph (Joe) Accord
- James (Jimmy) Adkins.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
