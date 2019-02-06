Boone County Man Arrested for Kidnapping

CHELYAN, WV (WOWK) - The Kanawha County Sherriff's Office says a Boone County man has been arrested and charged with Kidnapping and Malicious Assualt.

Deputies say early on, Wednesday, February 6th, 2019, a 911 call was placed from a gas station in Chelyan, WV.

The woman who called said her husband, Robert Stewart, 39, of Racine, WV, had repeatedly hit her while they rode together in a car from Montgomery to Slaughter’s Creek, near Chelyan. She said she begged for him to let her out along the drive. According to the woman, at one point he held a pistol to her head and threatened to kill her.

Deputies say the victim was able to escape and call 911 from the gas station.

Kanawha County Deputies found the victim had injuries consistent with her statement.

Deputies consulted prosecuting attorneys, then requested a Magistrate come to the courthouse to sign warrants. Magistrate Hall issued warrants for Stewart.

Stewart was arrested by Deputies with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office in the vehicle where the crimes are alleged to have occurred.

Stewart was charged with two felonies: kidnapping and malicious assault. He is also charged with misdemeanor domestic battery.

Stewart was taken to South Central Regional Jail to await arraignment on his charges this morning.