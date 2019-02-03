14 Injured in Charter Bus Crash in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WOWK) -

UPDATE: 2/3/19 @ 12:30 a.m.

Fourteen people have been injured after a charter bus crash in Raleigh County.

According to Berkeley County Schools, a charter bus carrying the Martinsburg High School girls basketball team was involved in an accident on I-64 in the Beckley area as they were returning to Martinsburg from a tournament in Beckley.

According to the school system, reports indicate that a dozen students and two adults were injured with transports being made to several Beckley area hospitals. One student was flown to a trauma care center in Charleston, WV.

UPDATE: According to Berkeley County Schools all players transported to the Beckley area hospitals have been medically cleared including the player transported by air to Charleston, WV. WOWK 13 NEWS Posted by Adrienne Robbins on Saturday, February 2, 2019

Governor Jim Justice is providing lodging at the Glade Springs hotel and assistance to the players and their families while they are in the Beckley area.

At this time, all players transported to the Beckley area hospitals have been medically cleared including the player transported by air to Charleston, WV. She and her coach are en route to the hotel to be reunited with the team.

A Berkeley County School district representative is also in the Beckley area providing assistance.

I ask all West Virginians to join me in praying for the coaches, players, and all those associated with the Martinsburg High School Girls Basketball Team after they were involved in a vehicle accident tonight on I-64. — Governor Jim Justice (@WVGovernor) February 3, 2019

BREAKING: Over a dozen people have been injured after a bus leaving the Big Atlantic Classic tournament in Beckley rolled over. @WOWK13News https://t.co/YCrDBZZUaA — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) February 3, 2019

ORIGINAL: 2/2/19 @ 11:00 p.m.

At least 14 injuries are reported in a bus rollover. Dispatchers said the bus was carrying a basketball team from the Big Atlantic Classic Tournament in Beckley.

It happened around 8:50 Saturday evening on the I-64 East entrance ramp from the Beckley Bypass. Dispatchers confirmed the passenger bus was carrying a basketball team departing from the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, but did not say which team specifically.

Dispatchers told us every EMT unit available from Raleigh County is on the scene, including some from Fayette and Nicholas Counties.

We have no word on when this road will be reopened, but we will forward to you any new details once they become available.