Charleston Police Arrest Man for Arson

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The Charleston Police Department has arrested man after they say he admitted to intentionally setting his home on fire and walking away.

Police say David Charles Tyler, 29, of Charleston, WV was charged with 1st Degree Arson, Fleeing from an Officer on Foot, and he had a City of Charleston Municipal Court Capias for Interfering with City Officers.

On Sunday, September 30th, 2018 around 7 AM, Charleston Police Officers were dispatched to Wade Street on the East End for a structure fire with possible entrapment. The Charleston Fire Department was on scene for the fire.

Police say no one was found inside the home and no one was injured.

Officers received information that the person who lived in the house was walking down the street and they were provided with a description. Officers located someone matching the description near the area of Spring Street and detained him. He was identified as Tyler.

Witnesses told officers that Tyler had made statements in the past weeks about purposely setting the home on fire.

While being detained, police say Tyler attempted to run away from officers but was "promptly secured."

Police say in a later interview, Tyler admitted to intentionally setting his home on fire and walking away.

Tyler is currently at the South Central Regional Jail on a $10,000 cash only bond.