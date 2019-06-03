Local News

Charleston's Biggest Block Party Event Proves Fun for All Ages

By:

Posted: Jun 02, 2019 08:00 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 09:26 PM EDT

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) --

Hundreds of people gathered on Second Avenue in Charleston to celebrate the city's West Side on Saturday evening.

It was all part of  "Charleston's Biggest Block Party."

The 2nd Avenue event, in it's fourth year, included free food, entertainment and games. Organizers also gave away more than 100 bikes to area kids. All prizes were donated by local community members. 

Organizers say the event was all about celebrating community. 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Special Reports

More Stories

Local Sports

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local