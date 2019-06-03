Charleston's Biggest Block Party Event Proves Fun for All Ages

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) --

Hundreds of people gathered on Second Avenue in Charleston to celebrate the city's West Side on Saturday evening.

It was all part of "Charleston's Biggest Block Party."

The 2nd Avenue event, in it's fourth year, included free food, entertainment and games. Organizers also gave away more than 100 bikes to area kids. All prizes were donated by local community members.

Organizers say the event was all about celebrating community.



