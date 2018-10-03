City of Ironton considering increase in utility fees

IRONTON, OH (WOWK) - Residents in Ironton could see an increase in their utility bill soon, if the city decides to adopt four ordinances that would raise the municipal and water fees.

Ironton City Council introduced the ordinances at Thursday's council meeting.

Ordinance 18-46 would increase the municipal fee by $4, bringing the monthly fee to $18. According to the ordinance, the city believes the fee increase is necessary to improve the flood control in Ironton.

Ordinance 18-47 would increase the monthly water fee by a rate of 60 cents to $6.39 per thousand gallons of water used. Ordinance 18-48 considers raising the monthly waste water fee by $1.50 to $9.70 per thousand gallons. Ordinance 18-49 would increase the monthly storm water fee by 80 cents to $3.80 per thousand gallons. The city says all three water fee ordinances are necessary, "in order to continue the water fund on a solvent basis."

According to a discussion by Ironton Mayor Katrina Keith, the average water consumption in Ironton is 4,000 gallons. If all four ordinances are adopted, the average utility bill (using 4,000 gallons of water) would increase by $15.60 per month.