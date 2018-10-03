City phone system down in Huntington

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Apple's iPhone6. (KXAN FILE Photo/Calily Bien)

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - The phone system for multiple Huntington city departments is currently down, according to a city press release. The outage does not include 911 operations, which are still working in the area.

According to the city, the affected departments include Huntington City Hall, Huntington Police Department, Huntington Fire Department Station No. 1 and No. 4, Big Sandy Superstore Arena, Huntington Municipal Parking Board, and the Huntington Symphony Orchestra.

The City of Huntington says the outage been diagnosed by their IT Department as a complete hardware failure, and the phone system will need to be replaced.

The City says they will be making an emergency purchase for a new phone system this week. It is anticipated that it will take several weeks for delivery and installation.

Cell phones are being obtained for each department. New, temporary numbers should be ready to be given to the public by Friday, October 5th, 2018.

Email communication has not been impacted by this phone system failure. A directory of email addresses for city departments can be found on the City of Huntington’s website: http://www.cityofhuntington.com/city-government/city-directory