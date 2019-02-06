Crews Fight Structure Fire in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Crews put out a fire early this morning in Charleston's West Side that damaged two homes.
Firefighters were called to the scene at 1033 Beech Ave. around 7:30 a.m.
The fire broke out in an abandoned building. No injuries were reported.
At one point the fire spread to a nearby home. Six people inside that home were able to escape safely.
The abandoned home was already on a list of buildings to be torn down, it was torn down today.
