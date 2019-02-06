Local News

Crews Fight Structure Fire in Charleston

By:

Posted: Feb 06, 2019 08:02 AM EST

Updated: Feb 06, 2019 01:36 PM EST

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Crews put out a fire early this morning in Charleston's West Side that damaged two homes.

Firefighters were called to the scene at 1033 Beech Ave. around 7:30 a.m. 

The fire broke out in an abandoned building.  No injuries were reported.

At one point the fire spread to a nearby home.  Six people inside that home were able to escape safely.

The abandoned home was already on a list of buildings to be torn down, it was torn down today.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Local Sports

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local