Crews search for 2 missing in Clay County

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) - Multiple crews are searching for a man and woman missing out of Clay County, West Virginia. The family of the man and woman reported them missing in the Little Blue Creek Area near 1600 block of Elk River Road. The man and woman left their home at around 4 PM on Thursday, May 30th, 2019.

West Virginia State Police is assisting the Kanawha County Sheriffs Office with the search according to Clay County Dispatchers. The Clay Fire Department is assisting search as well.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office has identified the two missing as Montana Skye Summers, 19, of Clay County, and Shaffer Harrison 43, of Clay County. Summers is a white woman, 5'1" tall, weighs around 110 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. Harrison is a white man, 5'9" tall, weighs around 160 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Both were on a white side by side ATV .

WOWK 13 News Reporter Haley Kosik is headed to the scene. This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it as more information becomes available on WOWKTV.com, in the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on-air.

