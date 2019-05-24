Body of missing teen found in Guyandotte River

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) —

UPDATE (5/2319 3:30 PM):

The body of Nathan Lee Skyles, the missing Barboursville 16-year-old, has been found in the Guyandotte River, according to the Cabell County Sheriff's Office.

According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, Skyles's body was found near where he went into the river.

ORIGINAL:

Crews are working to recover a Barboursville teen that went under the water while playing with friends in the Guyandotte River last night. The first call came in around 9 PM on Wednesday, May 22nd, 2019.

According to Cabell County Sheriff's Office, the teen missing in the Guyandotte River is Nathan Lee Skyles, 16, of Barboursville.

The Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department is in charge of the search and Deputy Chief Andrew Fraser says that they have a boat in the water and are using drones. Storms passing through this morning have held up efforts momentarily, but they are back on the water again.

Deputy Chief Fraser says that this is a recovery mission, not a rescue mission.

WOWK 13 News Reporter Tiffney Lopez is on scene, and WOWK 13 News will continue to update this story on WOWKTV.com, on the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on-air.