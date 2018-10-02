Day One of Suspended Justice Allen Loughry's Trial Produces Jury
10 women and two men will sit on Loughry's jury throughout his trial.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - On Tuesday, suspended Justice Allen Loughry stepped into court for jury selection. The day started at 9:30 a.m. and wrapped up around 6 p.m. Due to the high-profile character of the trial, the jury pool was almost double what a normal jury would be picked from.
Over 60 people started out answering questions that ranged from, how much they know about the impeachment trials and media coverage they've seen, to if they have experience using company vehicles.
Loughry will ultimately judged by a jury of 10 women and two men.
The suspended State Supreme Court Judge faces 25 counts, that include wire fraud, mail fraud and lying to federal agents.
The trial will continue Wednesday at 10 a.m.
