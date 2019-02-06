Deputies Identify Man Hit by Train in the McConnell Area

Copyright by WDTN - All rights reserved

MCCONNELL, WV (WOWK) - According to the Logan Fire Department, a man was struck by a train Tuesday night in the McConnell area.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Department says they received a call on February 5th, 2019 at around 9:45 PM from the Logan County 911 Dispatch Center saying that a train that had struck a pedestrian on the railroad tracks at Mcconnell near State Electric.

After arriving on scene, a deputy observed firefighters and Emergency Medical Staff tending to Wilburn Vanatter III, 36 of McConnell, WV, lying underneath the train on the railroad tracks.

Deputies say Vanatter had severe injuries.

Vanatter was then removed from underneath the train by first responders in which he was then transported to the Logan Regional Medical Center.

As of February 6th, 2019, deputies say Vanatter's condition appears to be stable.