Drowning Victim's Body Recovered in Beech Fork Lake
William David Taylor was found Sunday morning.
BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) - According to WVSP William David Taylor's body was discovered Sunday morning after 9 a.m. Police were dispatched to a reported drowning on Saturday, where witnesses stated Taylor fell overboard from their boat while out on Beech Fork Lake.
An immediate search of teh area was conducted with local fire departments but they were unable to recover the victim.
On Sunday the search resumed and at 9:30 a.m. Taylor was found. The Wayne County ME cleared the victim for release to a funeral home. No foul play was involved according to WVSP.
