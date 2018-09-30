Drowning Victim's Body Recovered in Beech Fork Lake

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) - According to WVSP William David Taylor's body was discovered Sunday morning after 9 a.m. Police were dispatched to a reported drowning on Saturday, where witnesses stated Taylor fell overboard from their boat while out on Beech Fork Lake.

An immediate search of teh area was conducted with local fire departments but they were unable to recover the victim.

On Sunday the search resumed and at 9:30 a.m. Taylor was found. The Wayne County ME cleared the victim for release to a funeral home. No foul play was involved according to WVSP.