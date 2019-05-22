Family church facing demolition without funds

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

IRONTON, Ohio (WOWK) - Christy Perkey got a sign but it wasn't from God.

"Needless to say I cried. I've been crying everyday. My heart is broken," Perkey said.

She looks at a sign on the church doors and reads it aloud.

"Warning, this property is marked for demolition. Do not enter. Lawrence County Land Bank," Perkey recited.

Perkey had no idea until last weekend her father's church owes $4000 in taxes. In the last decade, she's lost both her parents, not knowing the incorporated and tax exempt statuses expired. The responsibility now rests on her shoulders.

Perkey points to an area outside of the church.

"I remember, right here, this reminds me of my dad," Perkey said.

She talks about the happy times she had here. While the pulpit remains empty and the pews wait for a congregation, this church is still filled with something Perkey will hold on to forever.

"My mom's family came. My dad's family came here. Just a lot of good memories," Perkey said. "I think everybody has good memories here."

Holding onto those memories while she faces this tough battle.

"I don't understand it and I've just been praying that something can be done to save it," Perkey said.

She explains her conviction and hope give her strength and saving her family's church from demolition could make it a sanctuary for someone else.

"I realize it's just a building but it's been used for the lord and I really think that he would be disappointed if it was demolished," Perkey said. "I think a lot of good can still be done here. I could just see it open helping the community again and just being a light."

Perkey started a GoFundMe to raise the money, and her time runs out Friday at noon.