Local News

Father of slain woman pleads not guilty in shootings

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 01:51 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 01:51 PM EDT

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - The father of a slain West Virginia woman pleaded not guilty to shooting at people connected to the man convicted of killing his daughter.

The Herald-Dispatch reports 64-year-old Gregory Adkins is the father of 26-year-old Kayla Adkins. Last August, 27-year-old Corey Chapman was found guilty of strangling Kayla Adkins during an argument about their relationship status.

Investigators say that more than a year after his daughter's killing, Gregory Adkins shot into the home of Chapman's wife and at a vehicle near the office of Chapman's defense attorney.

Gregory Adkins is charged with seven counts of wanton endangerment. The Herald-Dispatch reports he's on house arrest with supervision on bail.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Special Reports

More Stories

Local Sports

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local