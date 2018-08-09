Fire Chief resigns due to firearm ban on firefighters Video

CHESAPEAKE, OH (WOWK) - A new ban on firearms for firefighters has led to Frank Meehling II stepping down as Fire Chief of the Chesapeake-Union Township Volunteer Fire Department.

13 News reached out to Meehling and he said the decision came down to a matter of safety.

According to Meehling, the Union Township trustees informed him last Thursday that they had passed a resolution banning the fire department from carrying firearms.

On Monday, the Chesapeake village council and Mayor Tom Templeton agreed and voted to enact the ban.

"I tried to explain to them that I respond at all times of the night and early mornings, as well as my other guys and girls and I didn't feel safe," said Meehling.

One of Meehling's main concerns for the firefighters is when they arrive first on the scene at overdoses or hostile situations. Working in a small community, they don't always have law enforcement as back up.

However, according to Meehling, the trustees and village council said it was a financial matter. The village council's insurance bill would've gone up about $2,500 to allow firefighters to conceal carry.

"They couldn't afford it," said Meehling. "It's like I explained to them, if my life is not worth $2,500, then that's really sad."

The fire department has a staff of about 24 people and Meehling estimates that before the ban, about half of them would conceal carry a firearm when responding to calls. He also noted that all those who did had permits to carry.

"We're not out here trying to be John Wayne or anything," said Meehling. "We just have it on us in case we need to protect ourselves. In case something does go wrong, we can at least go back home to our families."

Assistant Fire Chief Joey McMaster has taken over as interim chief, and Meehling says he plans to stay on with the fire department, for now, to help with the transition.

"I don't want the community to think they're not safe because someone has taken my position because I have all the confidence in the world in him," said Meehling.

However, the former fire chief said he is still worried about the safety of the firefighters.

13 News attempted to contact Mayor Templeton, but he could not be reached for an interview or comment.