First responders train for swift water rescue on New River

THURMOND, W.Va. (WOWK) - West Virginia is a state prone to flooding so it is important that our first responders are trained to handle these specific scenarios.



"We say we have to train our mission and one of our missions in the state of West Virginia is flood response," says Spec Rescue and Clendenin Fire Chief, Kevin Clendenin.

A lesson we were reminded of in June 2016. Clendenin says he has seen first-hand how important this training is.

"In the town of ​​​​​​​Clendendin I have been through three natural disaster floods, I have personally done the body recoveries, I have personally done the rescue and I can tell you from a front line perspective it is real," adds Clendenin.

The intense rapids portray the strength of rushing water in a hurricane or local flooding scenario. It's these natural resources that bring in crews all the way from Hawaii to Florida to train.

"If you want to get to the truth of how to train you got to go to the place that has the ability to train you in swift water...West Virginia is the perfect spot," says Jonathan Kegan, a tech rescue from Marion County, Florida.

Crews also worked on rope work, body recovery and rescue, how to flip their boats over if they lose control in the strong water, because they are also training to keep themselves alive during these high risk scenerios.

"We are going to save peoples lives and that is the whole mission of this thing and that's why these guys train and that is why they are dedicated to their job... at the end of the day its all business and that is why they are passionate about what they do." adds Clendenin.



