Fishing, hiking, and camping at Lake Vesuvius

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WOWK) -- The potential for different activities -- many of them at cheap or no cost -- is right here in our backyard.

You don’t have to travel far or spend months’ worth of savings to make some priceless memories with friends or family.

Tom Clay is an outdoorsman with 55 years of experience with hiking, biking, fishing, and camping.

“I got in a canoe when I was three years old, and I’ve been in one ever since,” said Clay.

Whether it’s boating, fishing, hiking, or camping, Lake Vesuvius has something for everyone.

“It’s an opportunity that you can get outdoors and discover something that maybe you’ve never done and just simply do something that you may truly enjoy for the rest of your life,” Clay said with a smile.

Hiking trails are also available at Lake Vesuvius. But, safety first.

Before heading out to Lake Vesuvius, make sure you stop at the Ironton Ranger Station and pick up some information on the different things you can do, and if you’re going to go hiking, Clay says you should make sure to pick up a map of the trail you’ll be hiking.

“Number one thing, if you don’t know where you’re going, don’t take off at 7 o’clock at night, it starts getting dark at 9 and you think, ‘well, I should’ve been back there within an hour or so,’ well, you made a wrong turn up there and you’re on the 9 mile trail instead of the 2 mile trail,” said Clay.

And if you’re camping, the sky is the limit with the amount of camping sites at Vesuvius.

So head on out to God’s natural playground, and find a hobby you’ll fall in love with

“Whether you’re in West Virginia, Ohio, or Kentucky, we need to get our kids simply put more in the outdoors,” said a concerned Clay. “Don’t get hooked on drugs, get hooked on the outdoors.”

Clay says a big reason why he’s pushing the outdoors is due to the obesity rates in the Tri-State as well as the opioid crisis.