Former City Clerk Charged in Embezzlement Case Involving Jeff Dunham Tickets

RACELAND, KY (WOWK) - A former city clerk is under arrest following suspected embezzlement of more than $16,000 that included tickets to a Jeff Dunham show.

According to Kentucky State Police, the suspected embezzlement involved former Raceland City Clerk, Rebecca Miller.

Miller was implicated after the newly elected Mayor, Talmadge McPeek, ordered an audit of city funds and discovered apparent misuse of the city’s credit card.

Troopers say the investigation revealed that the card had been used to purchase tickets to a Jeff Dunham show, personal items, and other matters not related to city expenses.

Miller was arrested was charged with fraudulent use of a credit card, a felony and was lodged into the Greenup County Detention Center.