Free HIV screening opportunities increase in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) - The non-profit organization, Covenant House is working to increase its free HIV and Hepatitis-C screen testings to anyone who walks through its doors.

Today free testing is taking place from 2-4 pm at Covenant House where anyone can get tested free of charge.

Covenant House also offers to test regularly every Tuesday from 8 am till noon.

This service to the community is made possible through a partnership between multiple agencies.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has just joined that partnership as the fourth agency, along with CAMC Hospital's Ryan White Program and West Virginia Health Right who provide the proper materials to conduct the tests.

Covenant House Executive Director, Ellen Allen said, "We want to reconnect and engage this population on a continuing basis. This is a possible, very concerning health threat, and we want to make sure that we're making it easy for people to know their status and then getting them connected to health care."

Allen explained that since the start of this new initiative, 306 people have been tested and only one has tested positive for HIV.