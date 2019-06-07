Free lunch options available for children in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - During the summer months many kids look forward to the chance to hang out by the pool or at the local park instead of sitting at their desk in class.

But for many children living in poverty being out of school can also mean no longer having regular access to healthy meals.

Kanawha County Schools will help kids through the summer months by providing nutritious meals. Fruits, vegetables and other snacks will be available for children at close to twenty locations with the Elk Center serving as a hub. From there food will be distributed to sites across the county.

"This year we've added some apartment complexes so that we can go to the students where we know that there is need, instead of to an elementary school or a place where you might need to drive," said Briana Warner with Kanawha County Schools.

The meals are free to any student that comes to one of the lunch locations. Some sites will be serving breakfast or an afternoon snack as well. Recipients must be 18 years of age or younger. Students are not required to enroll. Many other counties throughout West Virginia are offering similar options. For a list of the locations where food will be served click here.