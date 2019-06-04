Local News

Gov. Bevin Makes Changes to Pension Bill to Gain Lawmaker Support

By:

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 06:15 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 06:15 AM EDT

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Matt Bevin says he's agreed to changes to his pension-relief plan in an effort to win support from lawmakers whose votes would be needed to pass it in a special legislative session.
  
Kentucky's Republican governor told reporters Monday that the changes were meant to accommodate requests from some lawmakers. Bevin says his proposal has been amended "on a number of fronts," but he didn't provide specifics.
  
The governor has worked for weeks trying to line up support for his proposal, which he wants to take up in a special session. It would replace a pension measure vetoed by Bevin in April after lawmakers ended this year's regular legislative session.
  
Unless action is taken, regional universities and many quasi-governmental agencies face ballooning pension costs starting July 1.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Special Reports

More Stories

Local Sports

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local