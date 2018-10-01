High Hopes after Heart Attack

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HUNTINGTON (WOWK TV) - "Well, I really wasn't expecting it."

Judy Ball thought she was going on her annual vacation this year.

"Oh yeah it was a surprise. Yeah. To me and my family because I usually exercise eat well and all this," Ball said.

The Centers for disease control predicting it could happen to 16 million people by 2022.

"I had a heart attack," Ball said. "They couldn't put a stent in; I had too many blockages. So I had to have open heart surgery."

Open heart surgery instead of vacation.

Heart disease is preventable yet was the one of leading causes of death, disability, and healthcare spending in the US in 2016, according to the CDC. Many of these heart related tragedies are happening to people 35-64 years old. More than 800,000 in 2016.

Ball says others can prevent by simply following this one piece of advice.

"Go to your doctor visits. I didn't. I was healthy so I didn't go to the doctor," Ball said. So, therefore, you go to the doctor. You get your visits."

Judy said it was more than just the open heart surgery that kept her alive.

"I had high hopes - high hopes. My family wouldn't let me have anything but. You know, “you’re going to make it through this you’re going to do good,” they keep encouraging me."

For more information on heart-related health concerns click here.

Take the heart disease quiz here.